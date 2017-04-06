Cardington FFA heads to Orlando

Forty three junior and senior members of the Cardington FFA Chapter accompanied by 14 parent chaperones left Columbus on Friday, March 24, on a flight to Orlando, Florida.

Arriving at noon, the group, after unpacking at their hotel, attended the Cirque du Soleil’s La Nouba performance that evening.

The following morning, the group explored EPCOT at Disney World.

This stands for Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow. The park features rides dedicated to the technological advancements of human kind as well as rides exploring what the future may hold. EPCOT also has the World Showcase Lagoon surrounded by 11 pavilions, each with a theme around a different country.

The park allowed members not only to explore what world of tomorrow may bring but also about the various cultures of

today.

The group went to Universal Studios the next day to explore rides and attractions with themes based on famous shows and movies.

The group had the opportunity to dive into the wizard world of Harry Potter, the mayhem caused by the minions and various other movie theme parks.

On the final day of the trip, they explored Sea World, seeing ocean creatures not experienced in Ohio.

All of the chapter members had much fun while getting to learn about various topics through the rides and attractions at the different parks.

The chapter thanks the parent chaperones and the Cardington Board of Education for allowing us to have this experience.