TOPS holds annual awards night

TOPS OH 1597, meets Monday evenings at Trinity United Methodist Church in Mount Gilead, recently celebrated member successes.

TOPS stands for Take Off Pounds Sensibly. On March 20th, division winners from 2016 were recognized. For recognition purposes, members are in weight divisions determined by their first weight of the year. We had no winners in Division 1, Division 2 First place winner is Holly Allen, Division 3 First place winner is Donna Ufferman and Second place is Sandy Mess, Division 4 First place winner is Linda Fritz and Second place is Connie Ross. These members lost a total of 108.4 pounds.

While losing weight is difficult, keeping it off is equally difficult. Marion Baker was honored as our Chapter Queen. Royalty is selected from first-time registered KOPS in the current calendar year. KOPS stands for Keep Off Pounds Sensibly.

All of the honored members are an inspiration to the rest of the members who struggle with weight loss. TOPS isn’t a diet or exercise program, but a support program for whatever discipline works for each member. TOPS is not only for women. Men and children over the age of 7 are encouraged to join. Our chapter currently has 31 members which is 6 members greater than last year at this time. We are always open to welcoming new members. Weigh in starts at 4:30 p.m. with the program following at 5:30 p.m. If you would like more information, call Diana Kemp, Leader at 419-295-0001.