Northmor Youth Safety Council hosts distracted driving assembly

April is Distracted Driving Month and the Northmor Youth Safety Council has prepared activities for the month.

It began with a Distracted Driving Assembly for the high school and Trooper Nelson from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Trooper Nelson, Youth Safety Advisor was our guest speaker along with one of our own Youth Safety Council members, Racheal Morrison. Racheal had a bad accident in August of 2016 and talked about what had happened and what was going through her mind as she going through the accident.

April 3 through the 19th is the Distracted Driving Poster Contest and the winners will be announced in an assembly. The winners will receive gift cards sponsored by KoKosing Construction, Inc., Evan Insurance, Animal Station, McCreary’s Body Shop, Bradley’s Shell Station, Chad Redmon, McCreary’s Auto Shop, Kahrl and Kilgour Insurance, and Snyder Funeral Home.

We are having our Mock Crash, and we are doing activities during lunch with the students, such as DUI glasses with Mario Cart. Another banner will go up on the fence to remind students, faculty, staff, and the public to not Text and Drive.

http://morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_frirns.jpg