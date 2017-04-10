Park Avenue hosts preschool education event

On Thursday, April 6, 20 preschoolers along with their families came to the Park Avenue Elementary Indians in Training: Ready and Set for School event.

The preschoolers started their evening with snacks and coloring murals that launched the theme for the evening. The theme was based on

Laura Numeroff’s If You Give a Mouse a Cookie book series and the snacks included “If You Give a Moose a Muffin” muffins and If You Take a Mouse to the Movie” popcorn. After being treated to a reading of Numeroff’s If You Take a Mouse to School by Mount Gilead School’s district librarian, Deb Logan, the preschools participated in four learning through play activities.

District psychologist, Tab Walls, provided a fine motor skills activity based on If You Take a Mouse to the Movies. Objects found in If You Take a Mouse to School and a plush version of Mouse were used by district speech therapist, Amy Miley to help the preschoolers understand spatial relationships. Preschoolers practiced tool skills as they played with playdough If You Give a Mouse a Muffin “muffins” provided by preschool teacher, Leah Demain. Intervention specialists, Stacey Prothman and Barb Guda’s letter recognition and memory activity was inspired by If You Give a Pig a Pancake. The evening ended with a prize drawing conducted by principal, Tabatha Wilburn.

Parents and preschoolers took home fun learning games and information. Information included flyers about community services, a booklet on preparing preschoolers for school and a flyer with tips on raising readers and ideas to use when reading with a child. If parents and preschoolers were unable to attend, copies of flyers and information may be picked up from Park Avenue Elementary. The materials will also be available during kindergarten screenings which will be held on May 18-19.

This event was organized by a team of Mount Gilead staff led by kindergarten teacher, Mrs. Jennifer Williams. In addition to the educators who helped with the activities throughout the evening, the team also include Melody Church, Kim Porter, Shannon Ruhl, Tammy Eicher and Christina Kottenstette.

Courtesy photo ​District librarian, Deb Logan sharing Laura Numeroff's If You Take a Mouse to Schools. Courtesy photo Preschool teacher, Leah Demain working with preschoolers on using tools.​