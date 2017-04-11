The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office offering drug take back event

Drug & Alcohol Awareness & Prevention of Morrow County (DAAP) is a coalition formed to bring drug and alcohol awareness and prevention to the Morrow County community through educational programs, speakers and organized events.

On April 29, The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, will offer a county wide drug take back event. Individuals can turn in unused or expired medication for safe disposal.

The event will take place in the Kroger parking lot, located at 555 West Marion Road, Mount Gilead. The event will be held between 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Individuals may also drop off their unused or expired medications at one of the two medication disposal drop boxes in Morrow County. Drop boxes are located at the Sheriff’s Office and the Cardington Police Station. Win a FREE lockbox when dropping off medication at drop box locations.

Drawing will take place on April 29.

With support from Drug Free Action Alliance and the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, United Way of Morrow County, and Delaware-Morrow Mental Health & Recovery Services Board, DAAP of Morrow County has FREE medication disposal bags and Deterra bags located at businesses and agencies in Morrow County.

Items accepted to drop off: Prescription pills of any kind, over-the-counter medications, medication samples, pet medications and vitamins.

Please do not drop off the following items: Needles, syringes, lancets, thermometers, aerosol cans, IV bags, Hydrogen peroxide.