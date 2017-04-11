Posted on by

Northmor FFA places second at State Spring Skills Contest

Staff report

The Northmor FFA recently competed at the FFA State Spring Skills Contest where they placed second overall.

The team was led by AJ White who placed second individually missing first place by only a half of a point.The state placing caps off a phenomenal judging season.

The team won three contests this spring: Mount Gilead Invitational, Marysville Invitational, and the Ashland Invitational. Team members include: AJ White, Zach Parrott, Dylan Timmons, Ben Singer, Maggie Logan, Aaron Berg, Zane Parrott, and Madison Christo.

