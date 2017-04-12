Ohio Department of Transportation to begin construction on State Route 97

The following work is planned in the Morrow County area on the specified dates and times. All work is weather dependent; it may be postponed or cancelled without prior notice.

State Route 97 – Beginning at 7 a.m. on April 11, SR 97 will be closed in both directions between at Bowers Road for culvert replacement. The detour will be SR 97 west to SR 314 south to US 42 north to SR 97 or reverse. Completion: April 24 at 5 p.m.

For up-to-date traffic information, construction information and road conditions, 24-hours a day, visitwww.Ohgo.com