Highland Elementary School announces students of the month

Students of the month for March for grades third, fourth and fifth grades at Highland Elementary:

Lilly Roesky, Madeline Rhinebolt, Ryli Righter, Hannah Hefner, Kaitlyn Reed, Zane Granger, Josh Howard, Rhiannon Tuhey, Jake McCulloch, Trey Mikkel, Ethan Harmon

Hendrick Karya, Dante Wright, Ally Colley, Emmy Myers, Raven Bump, Bryleigh Young, Cooper Young, Alexis Miracle, Katelyn Schade, Autumn Wampler, Haven McKenzie, Elyssa Reigles

Alyson Howard, Hannah Waggoner, Amarie Morgan, Keat Rhodes, Ethan Peoples, Zane Sheets, Alexia Hamilton, Zoe McClung, Blayne Hamilton, Brayden Stygler, Megan Akers

