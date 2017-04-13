Mount Gilead Police calls April 6-12

April 6- Investigate complaint
A Mount Gilead Police officer was called to Woodside Village to investigate an assault complaint.
April 6- Narcotics complaint
MGPD was called to a South Delaware Street apartment building in regards to a smell of burning marijuana.
April 6- Domestic complaint
Officers arrested a North Main Street resident on felony domestic violence and probation violation charges.
April 6- Property damage accident
A Mount Gilead Police officer was called to a business on West Marion Road to document a car accident that occured in the parking lot.
April 7- OVI
A driver on North Main Street was arrested for felony OVI and cited for driving under suspension.
April 8- Assist other unit
The Marion Sheriff’s Office advised MGPD they had a subject in custody who had been taken from a party involving drugs in Marion County.
April 8- Theft
A West High Street resident reported that her roomate stole cash from her.
April 8- Midemenor warrant
An officer arrested a South Rich Street resident on a misdemor warrant.
April 8- Drunk
The MGPD was dispatched to a Highland Avenue residence in regards to a domestic dispute involving two highly intoxicated individuals.
April 8- Assist other unit
A Mount Gilead Police officer was called to assist the Morrow County Sherrif’s Office at an Edison residence.
April 8- Drunk
An officer arrested a subject on Highland Avenue for persistent disorderly conduct.
April 8- Assist other unit
MGPD was called to assist with an unconscious aand unresponsive juvenile.
April 9- Assist other unit
An officer assisted a sheriff’s deputy with an OVI traffic stop at a West High Street business.
April 10- Theft
A South Delaware Street resident reported that his skateboard was stolen.
April 10- Juvenile complaint
A MGP officer was called to an East High Street residence to assist with an unruly juvenile.
April 10- Assist other unit
An officer was called to assist the MCSO with a possible assualt on County Road 170.
April 11- Juvenile complaint
A Lincoln Street resident called the department to report her daughter had left her residence.
April 11- OVI
An officer arrested a driver on South Main Street for OVI and driving under suspension.
April 12- Theft
A North Main Street resident informed police that his identity had been stolen.