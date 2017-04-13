Mount Gilead Police calls April 6-12

April 6- Investigate complaint

A Mount Gilead Police officer was called to Woodside Village to investigate an assault complaint.

April 6- Narcotics complaint

MGPD was called to a South Delaware Street apartment building in regards to a smell of burning marijuana.

April 6- Domestic complaint

Officers arrested a North Main Street resident on felony domestic violence and probation violation charges.

April 6- Property damage accident

A Mount Gilead Police officer was called to a business on West Marion Road to document a car accident that occured in the parking lot.

April 7- OVI

A driver on North Main Street was arrested for felony OVI and cited for driving under suspension.

April 8- Assist other unit

The Marion Sheriff’s Office advised MGPD they had a subject in custody who had been taken from a party involving drugs in Marion County.

April 8- Theft

A West High Street resident reported that her roomate stole cash from her.

April 8- Midemenor warrant

An officer arrested a South Rich Street resident on a misdemor warrant.

April 8- Drunk

The MGPD was dispatched to a Highland Avenue residence in regards to a domestic dispute involving two highly intoxicated individuals.

April 8- Assist other unit

A Mount Gilead Police officer was called to assist the Morrow County Sherrif’s Office at an Edison residence.

April 8- Drunk

An officer arrested a subject on Highland Avenue for persistent disorderly conduct.

April 8- Assist other unit

MGPD was called to assist with an unconscious aand unresponsive juvenile.

April 9- Assist other unit

An officer assisted a sheriff’s deputy with an OVI traffic stop at a West High Street business.

April 10- Theft

A South Delaware Street resident reported that his skateboard was stolen.

April 10- Juvenile complaint

A MGP officer was called to an East High Street residence to assist with an unruly juvenile.

April 10- Assist other unit

An officer was called to assist the MCSO with a possible assualt on County Road 170.

April 11- Juvenile complaint

A Lincoln Street resident called the department to report her daughter had left her residence.

April 11- OVI

An officer arrested a driver on South Main Street for OVI and driving under suspension.

April 12- Theft

A North Main Street resident informed police that his identity had been stolen.