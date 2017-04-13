Hearts for Hospice holding annual dinner and auction event

When the 24th annual Hearts for Hospice dinner and auction is held Saturday, April 22, 2017, there will be a diverse choice of items offered for both the live and silent auctions.

The event will be held at the Cardington-Lincoln High School and those attending are reminded that for the first time the dinner will be served from the high school gymnasium, entrance located at the rear of the parking lot. Purpose of the change is to accommodate more diners.

Check in will be located in the atrium outside the high school gymnasium, the only entry to the event. Doors open at 4 pm for the silent auction and the buffet dinner will be served at 5 p.m. The live auction will begin at 7 p.m. There will also be a bake sale and a 50/50 drawing.

Julie Blankenship. executive director of Hospice of Morrow County, said this is the only fund raising event hosted annually by the organization. She noted just a few of the items that have been donated for the live auction: #32 stadium seat from the old Cleveland Brown’s stadium-and signed by Jim Brown, Hall of Fame, 1971; an official licensed OSU fire ring; from the Morrow County Sheriff, a ride to school for student and canine unit visit to the classroom; a ride in a hot air balloon, camping and fishing bonanza, a cooler filled with meat, sports tickets to OSU football, Cincinnati Reds, and auto racing; handmade quilts, a Coach handbag, fine jewelry, and a meat filled cooler.

Donations can still be made by contacting Hospice at 419-946-9822 or visiting the office at 228 South Street, Mount Gilead.

Tickets for the dinner must be purchased before the event and are $15 each. Children under five can eat free.

left, Pat Clark, Hospice Patient Care Coordinator and right Julie Blankenship, Executive Director

are pictured with the #32 stadium seat and the official licensed OSU fire ring, two of the many items that will be offered at the Hearts for Hospice Live auction

on April 22.



By Evelyn Long The Sentinel

Reach us at [email protected]

