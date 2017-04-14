Commissioners approve plans for GIS and airport

Morrow County Development Director, Shane Farnsworth explained to commissioners the advantages of adding a county-wide zoning layer to the Geographic Information System (GIS) presently in place and used by the County Auditor, engineer and other officials.

GIS is a computer system that shows many different kinds of data on a map. Farnsworth said that GIS allows people who view the county map online to visualize, analyze and interpret data as well as understand patterns and trends in real estate, land use, and geography.

“GIS is the go-to-technology for making better decisions about location,” said Farnsworth. “Common examples include real estate site selection, evacuation planning, conservation and natural resource extraction.”

The integration of zoning onto the existing GIS will be implemented by Geo-Centric Consulting, Inc. for one time set-up fees of $1,900. The GIS mapping for Morrow County can be accessed at the County Auditor’s website.

Commissioners also took action to approve paperwork that will put a construction project into motion for the Morrow County airport. The paperwork is to be submitted by Richland Engineering to the Federal Aviation Administration. It is required when a requested project exceeds the amount of $250,000.

It is anticipated that the construction project for the rehabilitation at Morrow County Airport of Apron B, Taxiway A and Taxiway C that will exceed the amount of $250,000. Because the project will cost more than a quarter of a million, a long term plan is also required. The long term plan would facilitate a possible extension of a runway to 5,000 ft. This will allow larger corporate planes to land.

The federal and state portions of the grant for this project will cover 95 percent of the airport project with Morrow County’s portion at five percent. That five percent would amount to $12,500 for the amount of $250,000. Commissioner Whiston asked about maintenance for the expanded airport facility. Farnsworth said that he is putting a plan in place with the county engineer for fuel purchase and maintenance.

