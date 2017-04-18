The Morrow Little Theatre is holding a rummage sale from 9 am to

3 pm on May 6 at 102 East Main Street, Cardington, the home of the theatre. This is a fund raising event for the theatre troupe and donations and purchases will be appreciated. Please call Sally Kilburn at 937-622-1010 to make arrangements for donations.

EARTH DAY at ECO CENTER this Saturday, April 22 the 5K begins at 9 a.m.

ECO Center is at 1757 co. rd. 59, Caledonia 5K admission is $20.

Earth Day Celebration is at 11 a.m. Free admission to the festival.

Environmental activities, giant corn box, barrel train rides, zip lines,

petting + feeding zone, chicken fun, trail walk, scavenger hunt and more.

Food is available. For more information call 740-223-4120.

Ohio Central to Have Spring Benefit Concert

The public is invited to the Spring Benefit Concert for Ohio Central Bible College. The event will be held Friday, May 5 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Iberia Presbyterian Church, 8607 County Road 30 in Iberia. Soloist Simon Avila will perform, followed by Garry Newsome and his bluegrass gospel group Clean Slate.

A free will offering will benefit the Christian academic programs of Ohio Central Bible College and refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome. Phone (419) 946-5576 for more information.