Tri-Rivers hosting open house event

Tri-Rivers Center For Adult Education is holding an Open House at their Healthcare & Public Safety Services Building, 1583 Marion-Mount Gilead Rd, Marion (behind BW3s), Monday, April 24, 4-7 p.m.

At the event there will be tours at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. and information sessions at 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., according to the Director of Nursing and Public Safety Service, Dr. Emeline Kelly.

Attendees can learn more about Tri-Rivers LPN to RN Program, which was recently ranked number one in the state of Ohio by RegisteredNursing.Org, as well as our other outstanding programs including: Practical Nursing , Patient Care Technician, Paramedic, EMT Welding and RAMTEC, said Richard George, Adult Director.