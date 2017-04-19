New Morrow County Chamber of Commerce Director has Cardington roots

You will rarely find a person who is more enthusiastic about Morrow County than Shelley Planey. Planey is the new Executive Director of the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce following the retirement of Cathy Francis at the end of 2016. After just six weeks at the Chamber, Planey is an active promoter and cheerleader for both the county and the Chamber.

Planey has been visiting many businesses all around the county and has been surprised and delighted to see so many small businesses. She has also come to realize how important farming and agriculture are to the county.

“I’m trying to get out into all four corners of the county and bring businesses in to be a part of the growth and momentum of the Chamber,” Planey said.

Planey recognizes the importance for small business of buying things locally. She sees how supporting the community activities and business strengthens and raises the value and pride in community and also strengthens and helps families.

Planey and her husband Matt have three children and live at Candlewood Lake. Matt is an attorney and commutes to Columbus to work, although he has practiced some in Morrow County. The Planeys have lived at Candlewood 10 years and enjoy the rural setting of Morrow County.

Shelley grew up in Mansfield and is a graduate of Mansfield Christian School and attended Ohio State University. She is well acquainted with Morrow County since her grandmother, Elizabeth Burke Kinzer, lived in Cardington. Shelley always enjoyed her grandmother’s stories of growing up in Cardington and remembers her grandmother’s accounts of the “Tornado Day” and the rebuilding of Cardington in the months afterwards.

Morrow County Chamber of Commerce Vice President LeAnn Gompf said, “We as the Board of Directors are excited to have Shelley in place as the new Executive Director. The previous Director, Cathy Francis and her Administrative Assistant, Jeanine Girard worked tirelessly to promote the interests of the local business community. They created an environment that has allowed the Chamber to grow.”

“Shelley is well equipped to continue their work on behalf of the Chamber, providing multiple channels for networking, business awareness and educational programming.” Gompf added. “We are excited for the future of the Chamber under her leadership.”

The Morrow County Chamber of Commerce can be reached at 419-946-2821 at 9 ½ W. High St. in Mount Gilead. Chamber luncheons are the third Tuesday of the month. Their website is www.morrowchamber.org.

Morrow County Chamber of Commerce’ new Executive Director, Shelley Planey. Shelley

schedules a day out of the office each week to bring packets to businesses around

the county. http://morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_0104-2-.jpg Morrow County Chamber of Commerce’ new Executive Director, Shelley Planey. Shelley

schedules a day out of the office each week to bring packets to businesses around

the county.

By Alberta Stojkovic The Sentinel

Reach us at [email protected]

Reach us at [email protected]