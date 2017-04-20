Deceased woman discovered in Morrow barn identified

The deceased body discovered in Morrow County barn last Saturday was identified Denise Michelle Jones.

On April 19, the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office along with the Morrow County Coroner’s Office, Franklin County Coroner’s Office and Ohio BCI&I positively identified the woman as Jones, age 48.

She was last a resident of the state of Florida. The family of the deceased was notified by Morrow County detectives.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released the cause of death, but said no foul play is suspected in the incident.

