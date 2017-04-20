Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 p.m.

CLEVELAND — The National Weather service has issued a severe thunderstorm for north central Ohio that includes Crawford, Morrow and Richland counties until 8 p.m.

Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the Internet for more information.

Heavy rain and localized flooding is also possible, especially in areas that received heavy rain yesterday.

Doppler radar indicate thunderstorms are developing in the watch area.

Currently, the heaviest storm was near Bellevue. Additional storms were southwest of Bellevue and south of Sandusky.