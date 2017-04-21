One dead following crash on US 23

MARION — Troopers with the Marion post of the Ohio Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal accident on Wednesday, on US Route 23 at County Road 195 in Marion County.

According to the post, Cecil Hesson, age 75, of Prospect, pulled into the median crossover where his 2001 Chevy Silverado was struck by a 2016 Crysler Town and Country driven by John Kubisiak.

Hesson was transported to Ohio State Medical Center by Medflight where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday. Kubisiak was transported to Marion General Hospital. One passenger in each vehicle was transported to Marion General Hospital as well.