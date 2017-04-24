I-71 crash involving pedestrian results in fatality

Mount Gilead – Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a single pedestrian fatality crash. The crash occurred on April 24 at 3:16 a.m. on Interstate Route 71 in Morrow County.

Max A. Fiest, age 61, of Urbana was operating a 2005 Chevrolet Silvarado pickup truck southbound on Interstate Route 71 at Milepost 150 in Chester Township. Lawrence P. K. McFarland, age 44, of Columbus ran across Interstate Route 71 southbound in dark clothing. Fiest struck McFarland in the center lane. McFarland died as a result of the crash. Fiest was not injured.

The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Gilead Fire Department, Morrow County Squad, and Morrow County Coroner investigator were on scene and assisted with the crash investigation.

The crash is still under investigation.