Morrow Country school officials head to DC to talk nutrition

From April 2, 2017 through April 5, 2017, The School Nutrition Association (SNA) held their annual Legislative Action Conference in Washington, D.C. The purpose of this conference was to advocate for the child nutrition in schools and to lobby congress to promote our school lunch programs. Over 900 Nutrition Directors from across the country were in attendance to represent a variety of businesses and industries.

Two local Nutrition Directors represented Morrow County, Ohio: Deb Hart from Highland Local and Cardington Local Schools and Nikki Morrison from Northmor Local Schools. Mrs. Hart currently serves as the Treasurer of the Ohio Association of School Business Officials (OASBO), and Mrs. Morrison serves as President Elect of OASBO, Food and Nutrition Chapter.

The 900 delegates “stormed the Capitol” on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, with a united message for school nutrition: stop target 2 sodium requirements, remain 51 percent whole grain, increase federal breakfast funding, and relax on overall requirements of regulations and redundant audits.

Hart and Morrison met with Congressman Steve Stivers, the offices of Pat Tiberi, and Congresswoman Joyce Beatty to discuss the importance of school nutrition programs. The Federal Lunch program is part of the Farm Bill that is currently in negotiations.

Pictured left to right are: Deb Hart – Highland/Cardginton Schools, Sally Rathje – Delaware Schools, Honorable Steve Stivers, Nikki Morrison – Northmor Schools, Adriana Flener – J&J Snack Foods, and Crick Neubig – Foster Farms.