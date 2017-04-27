Kenton Kunze earns Eagle Scout award

Fifty friends, family and boy scouts came to the Eagle Scout Court of Honor at Gilead Friends Church Saturday to witness Kenton Kunze’s induction as an Eagle Scout.

Dave Grossman presided at the ceremony with Boy Scout Troop 56 in Mount Gilead presenting the colors and reading the meaning of the Scout Trail from Tenderfoot to Eagle. Scouts lighted a candle for each of the twelve Scout Laws and explained the meaning and importance of each law.

Scout master, Aaron Bush gave facts on the value of scouting in “One Hundred Scouts.” There have been more than 110 million Americans who have participated in the Boy Scout program since it began in 1910. Only about five percent of boys in scouting earn the Eagle Scout award.

Assistant Scoutmaster, John Long spoke of “Why the Eagle.” He noted that the eagle has been a symbol of strength since ancient times. The Eagle is the highest symbol of achievement and is Scouting’s best on the trail from Tenderfoot to Second Class, First Class, Star and Life achievements.

Grossman presented Kunze with his Eagle pin after recollecting several of the camping trips, hikes, and projects Kunze completed since he began in 2010. A favorite project was his Eagle Scout project making the Santa House on the Mount Gilead Square.

Kunze’s favorite badges were the biking and hiking merit badges and Grossman got many chuckles from the crowd when he recalled a few memories from the 20 mile, and 50 mile biking trips.

A favorite story from Grossman was how Kenton got his nickname “Oreo.” He had allergies to some ingredients in S’mores they would make at the campfire. So when they learned Kenton had no allergies to Oreos, Grossman made sure that he took some Oreos on the camping trips so Kenton would have a treat too.

Both Kenton and his mom, Faith Kunze thanked Grossman and all the scout leaders who supported and encouraged him over the years. Kenton gave Heath McFarland and Grossman mentor pins as thanks for the many hours they spent working with him.

In his final speech, Kunze thanked Grossman and asked him how many Eagle Scout’s he had mentored. Grossman answered that Kenton was the 16th Eagle Scout he had worked with over the years.

