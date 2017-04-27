Southeast Healthcare Services expands to Morrow County

Southeast, Inc., (DBA Southeast Healthcare Services) a non–profit comprehensive mental health, chemical dependency, vocational, physical healthcare, and homeless services organization, is proud to announce that it is expanding services for adults with mental health needs and co-occurring substance use disorders in Morrow County.

Services include behavioral health assessments, individual and group counseling, community- based case management, peer support, psychiatric services, vocational services, benefits counseling, criminal justice inreach and relinkage from corrections to the community, and daytime crisis intervention. Southeast has a history of providing innovative services, responsiveness to community needs and has a strong focus on evidence-based practices in support of consumers and their recovery.

Southeast is a contract agency of the Delaware-Morrow Mental Health & Recovery Services Board and applies a sliding fee schedule, based on income, to make services affordable for people with no insurance. We accept Medicaid and Medicare and most health insurance plans.

Chief Executive Officer Bill Lee said “Southeast is proud to work with the Delaware-Morrow Mental Health & Recovery Services Board and its provider network and to have the opportunity to add behavioral health services to our existing vocational services for people living in Delaware and Morrow counties. We are mission driven and committed to recovery opportunities for all people living with mental health issues and substance use disorders. We look forward to a continuing collaboration with the Board and network providers as well as new collaborative relationships with the criminal justice system and other human services organizations.”

The Southeast Delaware offices are in the Delaware Commerce Park, 824 Bowtown Road, Delaware, Ohio 43015, phone (740) 695-7795 and the Southeast Morrow County office address is The Meadow Center, 950 Meadow Drive Suite A, Mt. Gilead, Ohio 43338, (419) 949-2000.

For more information contact: Myken Pullins, Southeast Executive Assistant & Public Affairs Coordinator at 614.225.0980 or [email protected]