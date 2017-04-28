Posted on by

Marion man dies overnight in one-car crash


Staff report

MARION — A 22-year-old Marion man died early Friday morning after a one-vehicle crash on Pole Lane Road (County Road 177), just south of Marseilles-Galion Road East in Marion County.

According to the Marion post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, Andrew Ault lost control of the 2013 Hyundai Alantra he was driving and crashed into a tree.

Ault was ejected from the vehicle, which subsequently caught fire.

The crash was reported at 12:59 a.m. Ault was pronounced dead at the scene by the Marion County coroner.

The crash remains under investigation/.

http://morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_fatal-car-crash-graphic.jpg

Staff report

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

4:42 pm
Updated: 4:42 pm. |    

The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office offering drug take back event

The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office offering drug take back event
1:50 pm |    

Southeast Healthcare Services expands to Morrow County

Southeast Healthcare Services expands to Morrow County
10:13 am |    

Kenton Kunze earns Eagle Scout award

Kenton Kunze earns Eagle Scout award
comments powered by Disqus