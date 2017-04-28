Marion man dies overnight in one-car crash

MARION — A 22-year-old Marion man died early Friday morning after a one-vehicle crash on Pole Lane Road (County Road 177), just south of Marseilles-Galion Road East in Marion County.

According to the Marion post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, Andrew Ault lost control of the 2013 Hyundai Alantra he was driving and crashed into a tree.

Ault was ejected from the vehicle, which subsequently caught fire.

The crash was reported at 12:59 a.m. Ault was pronounced dead at the scene by the Marion County coroner.

The crash remains under investigation/.

