Mount Gilead to hold kindergarten screening

The Kindergarten Screening for the 2017-2018 school year will be on Thursday, May 18 and Friday, May 19. The appointment times are 8 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. on both days.

It will be held at the Board of Education Office at 145 N. Cherry St. Parents need to call Park Ave. Elementary at 419-946-5736, ext. 3005 to schedule an appointment for one of those days. Children must be five years old on or before August 1, 2017.

During the screening time, a parent or guardian will complete the registration paperwork and will need to bring the following on the day of screening: A copy of legal birth certificate, a copy of immunization records, proof of residence (utility bill, purchase/rental agreement) and custody papers, if applicable