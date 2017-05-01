Kids in the Park to begin in Cardington again this summer

The Cardington Cops will host Kids in the Park again this summer.

The program, initiated last year by the Cardington Police Department and led by Officer Jason Kiefer, welcomes youngsters to the Community Park every Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. where they will host games, athletic activities and provide a meal. This year’s evenings will kick off Wednesday, May 31, and continue to the end of October.

A Thanksgiving dinner will be served to those who attended the summer event.

Keifer said sponsors are welcome and those wishing to sponsor Wednesday evenings in the form of gift cards, money, provide food, lead activities or give monetary gifts are asked to meet at the police department at 3 p.m. on Monday, May 8.

For more information contact Officer Kiefer at [email protected]