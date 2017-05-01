Adalet to host local job fair

Adalet has slowly grown its employee base and their efforts are continuing.

The company is helping to celebrate the Morrow County Job and Family Services office going to a five-day work week by participating in an Adalet Job Fair Friday, May 5 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Adalet is looking for job seekers with experience in welding, grinding, and manufacturing. Individuals can learn more about Adalet by contacting the Morrow County OhioMeansJobs office at www.jfs.morrowcountyohio.gov or (419) 947-9111.

The Adalet Genlo division manufactures stainless steel and non-metallic electrical enclosures for various industries where protection from dust, dirt, oil, and water is required or where the potential for severe corrosion may exist. Used in industries such as food and beverage, oil and gas, as well as water and waste water treatment, Adalet stainless steel and non-metallic enclosures keep electrical controls protected in outdoor installations or during wash-down applications. “We are very happy Adelet is located in Cardington and look forward to their continued growth in the community. They continue to bring skilled employment opportunities to our area which is critical to the growth of Morrow County.” Says, Shane Farnsworth, Morrow County Development Director.