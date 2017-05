The following work is planned in the Morrow County area on the specified dates and times. All work is weather dependent; it may be postponed or cancelled without prior notice.

TUESDAY, MAY 2 – FRIDAY, MAY 5

State Route 314 – (NEW) Beginning at 3 p.m., Tuesday, SR 314 will be reduced to one lane of two-way traffic between Waterford Road and TWP Road 87 for pavement work. Traffic will be maintained with portable signals. Completion: May 5th at 5 p.m.