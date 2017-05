Morrow paving schedule for county roads:

CR 97 from CR 10 to TR 2; 5.488 miles in Congress/Perry Twps.

CR 76 from CR 101 north to CR 61; 2.618 miles in Gilead Twp.

CR 38 from CR 57 north to SR 288; 2.042 miles in North Bloomfield

CR 57 from CR 50 east to SR 315; 2.386 miles in Troy Twp.

CR 61 from CR 28 east to CR 9; 3.134 miles in Canaan Twp.

CR 20 from CR 59 north to CR 57; 2.171 miles in Congress/North Bloomfield