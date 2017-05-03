Country Guys and Gals participates in Morrow County trash clean-up

Country Guys and Gals held its third meeting April 23. The group had a short meeting then headed out to do its yearly trash bash clean up.

At the meeting old business but no new business was discussed.

The group had eight members and three parents at the meeting. Three of the members and two parents participated in the trash bash.

Members helping pick up trash this year are as follows

Page Elswick

Chase Elswick

Serenity Bailey

Kendal Bailey

Wyatt Irwin

Shalynn Irwin

Morgan Beck

Claire Butcher

Ethan Hinton

Kaden Gall

Ashtyn Gall

Thank You to everyone who helped pick up trash from the club and all the other clubs and groups.