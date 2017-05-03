Cardington celebrates 35 years as Tree City

Cardington village marked its 35th anniversary as Tree City USA during ceremonies held in the Heimlich Park where a Crimson King Maple Tree was planted in commemoration of the event.

Cardington, known for its tree lined streets, park and those lining Glendale Cemetery, suffered the loss of 800 trees in the village and 70 in the cemetery during the June 13, 1981 tornado.

Mayor Cecil Maxwell named the following residents to the Tree Restoration Committee: Pat Jenkins Bracken, chairman; Duane Fender, Tom Daniel, Billy May (who later became village mayor) and Nelda Akron. Following the death of Mrs. Akron, the mayor appointed Marge Breckner to the committee.

The committee’s efforts began in the fall of 1981 when 60 trees were planted earning the village its first Tree City USA Award in 1982. Trees have been planted each year since then, qualifying the village for the coveted Tree City designation.

Reading the proclamation was Mayor Susie Peyton who said the tree was dedicated in honor of the only living members of the original committee: Richard Hack, Marge Breckner and Kathy Hack, the latter being a member of the original Tree City USA committee.

Hack turned the soil for the planting of the tree with the shovel that was used to plant that first tree in the fall of 1982.

Mayor Peyton is the daughter of the first chairman, Pat Jenkins Bracken.

The Tree City USA Award is made by the Arbor Day Foundation.



