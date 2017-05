Morrow paving schedule for county roads:

CR 24 from TR 159 to CR25; 1.975 miles in Lincoln Twp.

CR 14 from CR 118 east to Knox County line; 2.927 miles in Franklin Twp.

CR 15 from SR 656 east to SR 314; 3.369 miles in South Bloomfield

CR 121 from SR 95 east to Knox County line; 2.386 miles in Franklin Twp.

CR 110 from SR 95 northeast to CR 240; 1.363 miles in Franklin/Congress Twps.

CR 124 from SR 61 east to CR 114; .5 miles in Lincoln/Harmony Twps.