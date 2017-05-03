Gilead Christian pays a visit to Ohio Statehouse

Students, teachers and parents from Gilead Christian School had the privilege of joining over 1,000 other individuals at the Ohio State House on May 2.

School representatives from across the state joined together to give their thanks and support for the Ohio School Choice Scholarship Program. GCS currently participates in Ohio School Choice which allows parents the opportunity to provide their children the option of public or private education.

Scholarships are currently available at GCS for Kindergarten through 4th grade. Gilead Christian School students were honored to participate in a private tour of Governor Kasich’s office. In additon to the tour of the Statehouse and Governor’s office, Representative Bill Reineke from District 88 and Cardington Lincoln alumni Representative Wesley A. Goodman from District 87 took a moment from their busy schedules to meet and encourage GCS students.

Families interested in learning more about Ohio School Choice scholarships are encouraged to contact GCS Administrative Assistant, Mandy Cole, at 419-946-5990. More information can also be found at www.gileadchristianschool.org