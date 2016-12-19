Cardington girls edge Trojans Saturday

By Rob Hamilton

On Saturday, Cardington outlasted host Centerburg in claiming a 48-41 win on the road.

The game was closely-contested throughout, with Cardington leading 13-10 after the opening quarter and 23-18 at the half. It was 32-29 after three quarters, but the Pirates put it away by outscoring their hosts 16-12 over the final eight minutes.

Kyndall Spires led Cardington with 17 points, while Sage Brannon added nine.

