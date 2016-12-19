Scholastic championships staying at Cardinal

The Scholastic Shooting Sports Foundation has announced that the Scholastic Clay Target Program and Scholastic Action Shooting Program National Championships will be conducted at the Ohio based Cardinal Shooting Center July 8-15, 2017.

The SSSF has signed a three-year agreement with the Cardinal Shooting Center to hold its annual July championships from 2017-2019.

“We are very pleased to be working with the Cardinal Shooting Center for the next three years” said Ben Berka, president and executive director for the SSSF. “The staff at Cardinal worked very hard to accommodate our 2016 National event and met near-impossible deadlines to expand range infrastructure, proving their commitment to our teams and families. We are looking forward to continuing the tradition of providing first class championship events for our SCTP & SASP teams in central Ohio!”

“The Cardinal Shooting Center is ecstatic about the partnership with SSSF to host their National Championship in Marengo, Ohio” said Luke Spengler, trap manager at the Cardinal Shooting Center. “We look forward to providing the SCTP/SASP competitors and their families with a great facility and a high quality event. We await eagerly to see all of the competitors in July and we know you will have a fantastic time in Ohio!”

Information received from Eric Heis, Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Information received from Eric Heis, Ohio Department of Natural Resources.