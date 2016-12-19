Highland, Cardington win Friday games

By Rob Hamilton

On Friday, Highland recognized their 1992 Final Four team and then took care of business against Fredericktown by a 56-50 margin to improve to 4-1 on the year (2-0 in league play).

It took a fourth quarter surge for the Scots to pick up the win. Fredericktown took an 8-7 lead after the opening quarter and still led by one at the half. They outscored Highland 16-13 in the third to move in front 36-33, but Highland exploded for 23 points in the fourth to pull past the Freddies for the win.

Max Schreiber hit five threes on his way to a team-high 17 points. Alex Mason added 14 and Dylan Tuggle scored nine.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington snagged another win on Friday when they hosted East Knox.

The Pirates took a big 21-11 lead after the first quarter of their 68-62 win, but watched the Bulldogs close within a 32-29 margin by halftime. Cardington would outscore their guests 17-15 in the third quarter and 19-18 in the fourth to maintain an advantage and win the game, though.

Devin Pearl had a huge game for the Pirates, scoring 33 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. He also hit five three-pointers. Derek Goodman scored 16 points for Cardington, while Garrett Wagner added eight.

