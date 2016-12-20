Adams to play at MVNU

After finishing her senior year at Cardington High School, Alyson Adams will move on to Mount Vernon Nazarene University to continue both her academic and athletic careers.

Adams, who plans to major in nursing, will play softball for the Cougars. She noted that the university’s program in that major played a large role in her decision.

“I’ve been looking at Mount Vernon Nazarene for probably two years,” she said. “Their campus was beautiful and they have a great nursing program, which is what I want to go into.”

The Pirate senior is excited about many aspects of being able to compete in college, noting that it will hold plenty of new experiences.

“It’ll be a new community and new teammates — a new experience,” she said.

Adams felt that one of the main things that made MVNU interested in her could simply be summed up as ‘intangibles’.

“A great attitude,” she said when asked what impressed the university’s coaches. “Someone who went and accomplished their goals and didn’t wait to have things given to them.”

Nazarene coach Mark Pratt added that Adams has plenty of versatility, allowing her to step in at multiple positions.

“We are looking at her as a utility infielder,” he said. “She can play three of four infield positions.”

So far in her high school career, Adams has been named to the postseason Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference and Central District teams in each of her three years with the Pirate softball team. She had plenty of advice to give younger players looking to move on to collegiate play after their high school career ends.

“Get in the weight room — never miss a chance to get in the weight room,” she said. “Give 110 percent at practice, have a good attitude and go achieve your goals. Don’t sit back and wait.”

Cardington senior Alyson Adams (front row, middle) signs her letter of intent to play softball for Mount Vernon Nazarene College. Pictured with Adams are, back row (l-r): travel ball coach Bret Farmer, Cardington head coach Tod Brininger and Cardington assistant coach Joel Partlow. Front row: Mount Vernon Nazarene coach Mark Pratt, father and Cardington assistant coach Allen Adams, mother Nikki Adams and sister Baylee Adams. http://morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_alysonadamssigning.jpg Cardington senior Alyson Adams (front row, middle) signs her letter of intent to play softball for Mount Vernon Nazarene College. Pictured with Adams are, back row (l-r): travel ball coach Bret Farmer, Cardington head coach Tod Brininger and Cardington assistant coach Joel Partlow. Front row: Mount Vernon Nazarene coach Mark Pratt, father and Cardington assistant coach Allen Adams, mother Nikki Adams and sister Baylee Adams. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton MCSSports@civitasmedia.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS