Mount Gilead girls top Harvest Prep

Mount Gilead claimed a girls’ basketball win on Tuesday by topping Harvest Prep at home by a 42-39 margin.

The Indians were led by Baylee Hack and Madison Fitzpatrick. Hack tallied 18 points to lead the team, while Fitzpatrick added 17, including 11 from the free throw line.

Highland Scots

Highland struggled to keep Loudonville off the scoreboard Wednesday night in suffering a 76-46 loss.

The visiting Scots found themselves in a 21-13 hole after the opening period and trailed 43-24 at the half. Loudonville outscored Highland 13-12 in the third quarter and 20-10 in the fourth to continue pulling away for the decision.

Kenzie Fuller led the Scots with nine points, while Harlee Steck added eight.

