Local boys’ teams get Tuesday wins

By Rob Hamilton

The Cardington boys’ basketball team topped Danville by a 63-50 margin in Tuesday night basketball behind four players scoring double figures.

Derek Goodman hit three three-pointers on his way to pacing the team with 19 points, while Devin Pearl added 14. Garrett Wagner also hit three threes in scoring 11, while Luke McCarrell added 10.

The Pirates jumped out to a big lead in the game, going up by a 22-7 after the first quarter. The score was 35-23 at the half, but Cardington widened their advantage to a 50-29 margin after three periods of play. While they were outscored 21-13 in the fourth, they had a large enough lead to cruise to the win.

Highland Scots

Highland bounced back in the second half to outlast host River Valley by a 48-44 margin on Tuesday.

The Vikings led 7-5 after the first quarter and 17-13 at the half, but Highland battled back to take a 31-30 lead after three quarters of play. The Scots then outscored RV by a 17-14 margin in the fourth to improve to 5-1 on the year.

Quin Winkelfoos paced the Scots with 17 points, while both Mack Anglin and Alex Mason added nine.

