Cardington, Northmor both victorious Thursday

Cardington pulled away from Fredericktown on Thursday, blowing open a close game to win 71-40.

The score was only 14-11 in favor of the Pirates after eight minutes, but they outscored the Freddies 18-11 in the second quarter, 17-16 in the third and 22-2 in the fourth to pull away for the 31-point victory.

Garrett Wagner had a huge game for the Pirates, hitting seven three-pointers and scoring 23 points. Devin Pearl connected three times from long range on his way to tallying 17, while Skyler Bowling finished with 13 and Derek Goodman added 10.

Northmor Knights

Northmor claimed their second win of the week on Thursday, as they dominated East Knox’s offense in taking a 46-26 win.

The Knights led 9-3 after the opening period and increased that advantage to a 23-10 margin by halftime. The score was 41-16 after three quarters. While the Bulldogs took a 10-5 advantage in the fourth, they wouldn’t be able to get closer than a 20-point margin.

Kyle Kegley tallied 13 points and hit three three-pointers to lead Northmor. Demetrius Johnson added 11.

