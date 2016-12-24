Fast start gets Cardington girls past Pleasant

By Rob Hamilton

The Cardington Lady Pirates avenged one of their few losses from the 2015-16 campaign on Friday, topping Pleasant by a 49-41 margin at home.

The Pirates got off to a great start in the win, jumping out to a 20-6 lead after eight minutes and increasing it to a 33-14 margin by the half. While they were outscored 27-16 in the second half, they were able to hold on for the eight-point win.

Kyndall Spires tallied 16 points to lead Cardington, while Casey Bertke scored 12, Kynlee Edwards finished with 11 and Sage Brannon contributed eight.

Northmor Knights

Northmor earned a hard-fought win on Friday when the Knights visited Galion.

The Knights claimed the victory in a closely-contested game by a 42-39 margin. Maddie Swihart scored 15 points to lead the team, while Cristianna Boggs finished with nine.

Highland Scots

Slow starts to both halves hurt Highland on Friday, as they fell to River Valley on the road by a 73-45 margin.

The Scots fell into a 24-8 hole after the opening quarter and trailed 43-22 at the half. They were then held to two points in the third quarter, as RV expanded their lead to a 56-24 margin. While they took a 21-17 advantage in the fourth, they would not be able to get back into the game.

