Cardington boys collect non-league win Tuesday

By Rob Hamilton

MCSSports@civitasmedia.com

Cardington gradually pulled away from Ridgedale on Tuesday to claim a 70-52 win over the Rockets.

The Pirates only led 19-17 after the first quarter, but took the second by a 17-6 margin to lead by 13 at the intermission. Cardington then outscored their opponents 21-15 in the third to lead 57-38 and were able to hold on for the non-league win.

Luke McCarrell led Cardington with 18 points, while Garrett Wagner connected on five three-pointers on his way to 17 points. Also, Devin Pearl had 14 and Derek Goodman added 11.

Highland Lady Scots

A slow start proved costly for the Highland girls on Tuesday, as Pleasant topped them 50-34.

The Lady Scots were outscored 21-4 in the opening period and were unable to erase that deficit. Pleasant took the second period 9-6 and the third 13-12 before Highland outscored them 12-7 over the final eight minutes.

Highland vs. MG bowling

Highland split with Mount Gilead in bowling Tuesday, winning the girls’ match and falling in the boys’ competition.

The Lady Scots won 1861-1117, rolling a team score of 879 in their first game. Maddie Chaffee rolled 180 in the first game and had an overall high series of 327. Hailey Howard rolled 199 in the first game, while Autumn Burson had a score of 183.

Mount Gilead edged Highland in the boys’ match by a narrow 2026-2000 margin. For Highland, Joey Bennett had the high game of 223 and the high series of 431. Dana Hicks added a 350 series, while Chris Mattix (163) and Jordan Grizzle (160) also had noteworthy games.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS