The 19th annual Mount Gilead High School Athletic Hall of Fame will take place on Saturday, Jan. 7.

The 1992 girls’ cross country team will be honored along with the inductees of Dennis Blose (class of 1960), Mike Lepp (class of 1968), and Kyle Oyster (class of 1995). At 6 p.m. in the High School Community Room, there will be refreshments before the ceremony. The induction will take place between the JV and varsity basketball games.