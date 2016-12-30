Cardington girls dominate Fairbanks Wednesday

By Rob Hamilton

MCSSports@civitasmedia.com

Cardington cruised past Fairbanks on Wednesday in a girls’ basketball contest, topping their opponents by a 90-26 margin.

The Pirates jumped out to a 26-9 lead after the first quarter and increased it to a 47-17 margin by halftime. In the second half, they took the third quarter 23-5 and the fourth by a 20-4 margin to continue pulling away from the Panthers.

Casey Bertke led all scorers with 20 points, while Kynlee Edwards connected on three three-pointers on her way to an 18-point performance. Alex Maceyko added four threes on her way to scoring 17, Kyndall Spires finished with 13 and Sage Brannon added nine in the contest.

Northmor Knights

Pleasant was able to overcome Northmor in a non-league contest held on the Knights’ court by a 56-43 margin.

Northmor got 17 points from Maddie Swihart in the game, while Brooke Bennett tallied 10 and Cristianna Boggs finished with eight.

