Three-pointers get Cardington past River Valley

By Rob Hamilton

MCSSports@civitasmedia.com

Cardington had a great night from behind the arc on Thursday when they played River Valley.

The Pirates hit 17 three-pointers in claiming a 70-49 win, with Garrett Wagner tallying six and Derek Goodman five of that number.

Cardington led 17-9 after the first quarter, but the Vikings closed within a 31-28 score by the half. The Pirates dominated the second half, though, outscoring their opponents 23-9 in the third quarter and 16-12 in the fourth.

Wagner led the team with 20 points, while Goodman added 19, Skyler Bowling had 11, Devin Pearl added 10 and Luke McCarrell scored eight.

Highland Scots

Highland lost a competitive battle with Ontario on Wednesday, with the Warriors winning by a 53-44 margin.

Ontario led 13-8 after the opening period and was in front 24-18 at the intermission. Highland took a 15-14 advantage in the third quarter to get within five, but were outscored 15-11 in the fourth to fall to 5-3 on the season.

Mack Anglin led the Scots with 16 points, while Quin Winkelfoos added 10.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS