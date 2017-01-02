Highland bowlers split with Freddies

By Rob Hamilton

The Highland bowlers would split with Fredericktown Thursday, with the girls earning the win with a 1716-1673 win over the Freddies.

Maddie Chaffee bowled 295 for the high series, while Sophia Thompson had the high game of 170. Halie O’Leary (167) and Autumn Burson (165) also had good games for the Scots.

The boys’ team was edged by an 1863-1837 margin, with the outcome not decided until the second and final Baker game. Joey Bennett bowled a 358 series to pace the Scots, while Dana Hicks had the best game with a score of 198. Jordan Grizzle added a round of 163.

