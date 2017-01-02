Northmor, MG suffer non-league losses last week

By Rob Hamilton

Northmor suffered a non-league setback at Worthington Christian on Friday, falling to the Warriors by a 73-57 margin.

The Knights led 20-19 after the opening period, but would not be able to maintain that momentum, WC took the second period 17-11 and the third by a 15-14 score to lead 51-45 after three quarters. They would then outscore Northmor 22-12 over the course of the final eight minutes to pull away for the double-digit win.

Brock Pletcher hit a trio of three-pointers on his way to leading the Knights with 16 points. Tyler Kegley scored 13, while both Kyle Kegley and Demetrius Johnson added 12

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead battled back in the fourth quarter to take Northridge to overtime on Tuesday, but fell in a second extra session by a 71-62 margin.

The Indians fell in a 19-8 deficit after the opening period of play, but outscored them by one point in both the second and third periods to get within a 38-29 margin entering the fourth. They’d take a 21-12 advantage in that period to tie the game at 50.

In the first extra session, both teams scored six; but Northridge took the second extra session by a 15-6 margin to claim the win.

