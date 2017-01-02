Cardington girls edged by RV; MG drops contest with Galion

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington suffered a 62-55 loss to host River Valley on Friday, as the Vikings outscored the Pirates in each of the opening three quarters and held on in the fourth.

RV held a 15-13 lead after the opening eight minutes, which they expanded to a 35-30 lead by the half and a 49-38 score after the third. Cardington took the fourth by a 17-13 margin, but that wouldn’t be enough.

Sage Brannon tallied 23 points to lead all scores in the game. Alyson Adams added 10 for Cardington, while Kyndall Spires scored nine.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead fell at home to Galion on Friday by a 53-45 margin.

The second quarter proved to be very costly for the young MG team. While they only trailed 10-8 after eight minutes of play, they were behind 28-14 by the intermission. While they outscored their opponents 31-25 in the second half, they would not be able to even the score.

