Becker 2nd at Medina

Conan Becker’s second-place finish at the prestigious Medina Invitational Tournament highlighted Northmor’s performance at the meet last week.

In the two-day event, which took place Tuesday and Wednesday, the Knights finished 21st with 68 points. Becker got through his first four matches, winning three by decision and a fourth by major decision before being edged 4-3 in the finals by Luke Hernandez of Tri Valley.

While the Knight junior was his team’s only place-winner, two other Northmor wrestlers came close to reaching the podium. At 145 pounds, Becker’s brother, Conan, went 3-2 on the day and missed placement by one match. Nathan Price, competing at 195 pounds, had the same fate. After dropping his first match, he won three in a row, but was defeated in his fourth consolation bout.

Jake Neer won his first two matches at 120, but then fell twice and didn’t place. Aaron Kitts (132) and Tony Martinez (160) both had their arms raised once in the tournament.

Highland only brought four wrestlers to Medina, but finished 30th with 47 points, as all four won at least once and 285-pound competitor Zach Baker was able to finish fifth.

Baker split a pair of matches in the championship bracket, but won four straight in the consolation bracket. He lost his battle to reach the third-place match, but rebounded to take fifth.

Christian Miller went 3-2 at 113 pounds to barely miss placing by one match. Sean Dudgeon won twice at 132 and Alex Presley claimed one win at 170.

Cardington Invitational

This year’s Cardington Invitational had a bit of a different look from past tournaments, as the host school was unable to field a team for the meet.

With the Pirates only having one available competitor, it was 12 other teams competing at Cardington on Friday. Tuslaw took the championship over Amanda-Clearcreek, with Youngstown Liberty topping Ridgewood for third place. Also competing in order of finish were: Ayersville, Tinora, Galion, Mogadore, New London, Arcadia, Brooklyn and Columbus Independence.

Tuslaw cruised to the win. In the round-robin rounds, they defeated Arcadia 81-0 and Ayersville 50-22. They then dominated Youngstown Liberty 62-3 in the semifinals and outscored Amanda-Clearcreek 53-17 in the finals.

That performance also allowed them to rack up tournament awards. Jacob Kuhlins (106), Connor Brennan (126), Isaac Elliott (132), Kyle Rider (145), Cody Powell (160) and Logan Hall (195) were all named to the All-Tournament team, with Elliott being named the invitational’s Most Outstanding Wrestler and Hall winning the award for Most Falls in the Least Time for pinning all five of his opponents in a total time of 11:11.

Also on the All-Tournament team were: Seth Turner (152) and Mac Smith (285), Amanda-Clearcreek; Even Guilford (120) and D.J. Ray, Ayersville; Andrew Zarins (126) and Seth Majewski (132), Brooklyn; Brenden Ganshorn (106), Garrett Kuns (182) and Noah Grochowalski (285), Galion; Arryk Davidson (106), Zach Bene (145) and Adonn Kruki (195), New London; Colton Bethel (113), Kasey Bethel (170) and James Kedigh, Ridgewood and Jordan Bowers (113), Bailey Slattman (152), Tim Meyer (160) and Derek Smith (285), Tinora.

Cardington’s sole wrestler, Taiylor Hubley, did wrestle at 113 pounds in five exhibition matches against competitors on other teams who would have received wins by forfeit normally. While none of her matches counted in the team scoring, she did finish 3-2 on the day with two first-period pins and an 8-6 decision in her favor.

Highland’s Baker fifth at 285

By Rob Hamilton MCSSports@civitasmedia.com

