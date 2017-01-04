Slow starts hurt local girls’ teams Tuesday

By Rob Hamilton

Offensive struggles in the first half proved costly for the Mount Gilead girls on Tuesday when they took on Wellington in a home contest.

In the 45-30 loss, the Indians trailed 13-7 after the first quarter and were behind 28-10 at the half. MG outscored their opponents 20-17 in the second half, but could not make up that first-half deficit.

Madison Fitzpatrick tallied 11 points to pace the Indian effort.

Highland Scots

Highland battled back in the fourth quarter, but could not overcome an early deficit at Galion on Tuesday in suffering a 45-41 non-league loss.

The Scots trailed 12-7 after the first quarter. Galion took the second 12-11 and the third 12-8 to lead 36-26 with eight minutes to play. Highland would take a 15-9 advantage in the fourth to close within four, but would not quite close the gap in the game.

