Northmor tops host Colonel Crawford

By Rob Hamilton

Northmor pulled away from Colonel Crawford on Tuesday to pick up a 59-47 win on the road. The Knights held a slim 15-12 lead after the first quarter, but outscored their hosts 14-6 in the second to jump in front by a 29-18 margin at the half. The Eagles trimmed three points off their deficit in the third quarter; however, Northmor took the fourth 20-16 to finish with a 12-point win.

Brock Pletcher led the team with 19 points, while Tyler Kegley added 12 points and 10 rebound and Demetrius Johnson scored 11.

