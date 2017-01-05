Cardington girls top Colonel Crawford on road

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington picked up a non-league win on the road Wednesday night when they traveled to Colonel Crawford and left with a 56-44 win.

The Pirates jumped out to an 18-13 lead after the first period and increased that to a 33—25 margin by the half. They would continue to add to their advantage during a second half in which they outscored their opponents 23-19.

Four girls reached double digits in scoring for Cardington, with Kyndall Spires leading the team with 16 points. Sage Brannon added 12, while Kynlee Edwards finished with 11 and Casey Bertke tallied 10.

